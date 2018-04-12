App
Apr 12, 2018 02:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not comfortable with M&M Financial valuation but expect strong Q4 performance: Akash Jain

"We are not comfortable on the valuation front (P/BV of 4.3x) but expect a strong performance in Q4FY18. Poor monsoons can spoil the party as this company is a proxy for India’s rural story," says Akash Jain, Vice-president, Equity Research at Ajcon Global Services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Akash Jain

We believe the dark clouds surrounding Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are finally moving away. The company delivered good set of numbers in Q3FY18 earnings season. The management is expecting 15 percent growth in disbursements going ahead.

According to the management, pricing power is very high with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and are confident that net interest margin (NIM) will not suffer in a rising interest rate scenario. In H1FY18, the lending yields had stabilised and borrowing cost was on a downtrend which resulted in improvement of net interest margins (NIMs) in conjuction with good collection efficiencies.

The incremental cost of funds is lower than the average cost of the current book, as interest rate couple of months back was lower. The borrowing cost would still be lower than the average cost. If the borrowing cost keeps going up, at some stage, the management will decide that it also needs to be passed on to consumers.

Vice President Equity (Research)|Ajcon Global Services Ltd

The stock had seen a rally of 71 percent from its low of Rs. 290. Although, we are not comfortable on the valuation front (P/BV of 4.3x) but expect a strong performance in Q4FY18. Poor monsoons can spoil the party as this company is a proxy for India’s rural story.

Disclaimer: The author is Vice-president, Equity Research at Ajcon Global Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

