Not comfortable with M&M Financial valuation but expect strong Q4 performance: Akash Jain

We believe the dark clouds surrounding Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services are finally moving away. The company delivered good set of numbers in Q3FY18 earnings season. The management is expecting 15 percent growth in disbursements going ahead.

According to the management, pricing power is very high with non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and are confident that net interest margin (NIM) will not suffer in a rising interest rate scenario. In H1FY18, the lending yields had stabilised and borrowing cost was on a downtrend which resulted in improvement of net interest margins (NIMs) in conjuction with good collection efficiencies.

The incremental cost of funds is lower than the average cost of the current book, as interest rate couple of months back was lower. The borrowing cost would still be lower than the average cost. If the borrowing cost keeps going up, at some stage, the management will decide that it also needs to be passed on to consumers.

The stock had seen a rally of 71 percent from its low of Rs. 290. Although, we are not comfortable on the valuation front (P/BV of 4.3x) but expect a strong performance in Q4FY18. Poor monsoons can spoil the party as this company is a proxy for India’s rural story.

