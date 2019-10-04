Not aware of govt demand for interim dividend: Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das squashed reports that the Centre might seek Rs 30,000 crore as interim dividend from the RBI to meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent.

There were multiple media reports that the government could turn to the RBI towards the end of the financial year in order to bridge the revenue deficit expected after the significant corporate tax cuts and GST revisions.

Talking to reporters after the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy, Das said, "I have also seen it in the media. That apart I am not aware of any such demand from the government for payment of interim dividend."

During FY17-18, the government received Rs 10,000 crore as interim dividend from the central bank.

In September, the RBI central board gave its nod to transfer Rs 1,76,051 crore to the government from its surpluses as per the Bimal Jalan panel report.

The amount comprised Rs 1,23,414 crore of surpluses for FY19 and Rs 52,637 crore of excess provisions identified as per the revised economic capital framework (ECF) for the central bank.

Of the net income of Rs 1,23,414 crore for FY19, RBI already transferred Rs 28,000 crore to the government as interim dividend in March.

The Jalan panel also said after the surplus transfer, there would not be any interim dividend.