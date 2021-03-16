English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Not all banks to be privatised, interest of employees will be protected: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

We have announced a Public Enterprise Policy, where we have identified four areas where public sector presence will be there, in this, financial sector too is there. Not all banks are going to be privatised, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Moneycontrol News
March 16, 2021 / 04:54 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Image)

Not all public sector banks would be privatised, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on March 16.

Her statement came on the second day of pan-India strike called by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) against the central government's privatisation push.

Sitharaman, while briefing the press, said only some of the public lenders are being selected for divestment to strengthen their financial condition. In the process of privatisation, the government would assure that the social security and other benefits of employees are protected, she stressed.

"We have announced a Public Enterprise Policy, where we have identified 4 areas where public sector presence will be there, in this, financial sector too is there. Not all banks are going to be privatised," Sitharaman said.

"Even for those banks which are likely to be privatised, the privatised institutions too will continue to function after privatisation," she added.

Close

Related stories

"Interests of workers of banks which are likely to be privatized will absolutely be protected - whether their salaries or scale or pension, all will be taken care of," the finance minister further said.

The Opposition had pressed upon the government, during the Parliament proceedings on March 15, to address the concerns raised by the striking bank employees.

The strike was announced after the roll-out of Union Budget 2021-22. Sitharaman, while reading out the budget document on February 1, had announced the plans for further privatisation of state-run banks.

"Other than IDBI Bank, we propose to take up the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks and one General Insurance company in the year 2021-22," she had said.

While the bank employees' two-day strike will end on March 16, the employees of general insurance companies will strike on March 17, and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) employees will protest on March 18.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AIBEA #Bank employees' strike #bank privatisation #bank strike #Business #Current Affairs #disinvestment #Finance Ministry #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #privatisation
first published: Mar 16, 2021 04:54 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.