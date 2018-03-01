North Korea supplied chemical weapons components to Syria: UN report

United Nations experts have said that North Korea has been shipping supplies to the Syrian government that could be used in the production of chemical weapons.

A report by United Nations investigators, reviewed by The New York Times, said they have spotted supplies to Syria from the hermit nation which include acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers which have potential usage in chemical weapons technology.

The report also cites that North Korean missile technicians have been spotted working at known chemical weapons and missile facilities inside Syria.

The evidence of the North Korean connection to the Syrian weaponry comes at a time when several countries have accused President Bashar-Al-Assad-led front in Syria to have used chemical weapons on civilians even during the latest attack in the Damascus suburb of eastern Ghouta using what appears to have been chlorine gas.

As per the report, the components were part of at least 40 previously unreported North Korean consignments to Syria between 2012 and 2017.

Since the start of civil war in Syria in 2011, suspicions of its ties with North Korea have been raised at various points. Earlier in 2013, Syria signed onto the Chemical Weapons Convention and declared that it had given up its chemical weapons stocks. However, the latest report by the UN rebuts such claims.

The 200-page report, which is yet to be made public, highlights the potential danger such ties could pose. The trade also boosts North Korean missile and nuclear programs as it becomes a vital source of income for the Kim Jong-Un regime, it says.