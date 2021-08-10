MARKET NEWS

North Korea says US, South Korea will face new threats for military drills

South Korea and the United States will begin preliminary military drills on Tuesday, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, despite North Korea’s warning that the exercises would set back progress in improving inter-Korean relations.

Reuters
August 10, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (AP File image)

South Korea and the United States will face even greater security threats for going ahead with scheduled joint military drills due to begin this week, Kim Yo Jong, a powerful North Korean official and sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday.

The drills are an ”unwelcome, self-destructive action” that threaten the North Korean people and raises tensions on the Korean peninsula, Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

”The United States and South Korea will face a more serious security threat by ignoring our repeated warnings to push ahead with the dangerous war exercises,” she said.
Reuters
Tags: #military drills #North Korea #South Korea #US #World News
first published: Aug 10, 2021 07:47 am

