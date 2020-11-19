PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Normalcy returning; watches and eyewear business catching up, says Titan CFO S Subramaniam

According to S Subramaniam, sales in tier-III and IV cities too were strong

CNBC-TV18
Titan Company
Titan Company

S Subramaniam, CFO of Titan said sales were returning to normalcy and that the company logged 15 percent growth in sales this festive season versus last festive season.

“We will grow in the jewellery business in Q3. Watches and eyewear business catching up, gold coin sales are returning to normalcy,” he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

According to him, sales in tier-III and IV cities too were strong. “We saw an uptick in demand during festive season in tier-I and II cities too,” added Subramaniam.

Watch full video here

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:27 pm

