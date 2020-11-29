Normal operations of Dredging Corp impacted due to COVID-19 induced lockdown

The normal operations of Dredging Corporation of India Ltd have been impacted in a number of ways as COVID-19 induced lockdown impeded conducting surveys, the company said in its annual report.

The coronavirus situation led to imposition of lockdowns, regimented deployment of manpower leading to shortages at the work sites and yards, inordinate delays in import of emergency spares which are required to carry out the scheduled dry-docks, closure of workshops, lack of OEM support, logistic constraints and risks of virus infections, the company said.

It also imposed unusual delays in both dry-docking/running repairs in yards, impeded conducting surveys and resulted in postponement of securing new work orders, the annual report for 2019-20 said.

Some of the vessels became either non-operational or operated at suboptimal efficiencies in 2019-20 as also in 2020-21.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Notwithstanding constraint, the management has taken a number of measures in the last three months and will continue to take best possible steps to keep the operations, it said.

"A definitive assessment of the impact on business is highly dependent upon the circumstances as they evolve. The management is monitoring the situation closely," the report said.

Dredging Corporation of India Ltd is a premier dredging company engaged in the business of dredging. It is involved in maintenance dredging, capital dredging, beach nourishment, land reclamation, shallow water dredging, project management consultancy and marine construction.