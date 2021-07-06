Nordic countries experience heatwave, Finland records highest temperature for June: Report

Stockholm, Sweden (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Nordic countries were hit by a heatwave during the weekend, with temperatures as high as 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 degrees Fahrenheit) in some areas.

Finland's national meteorological institute recorded its highest temperature for June since records began in 1844.

Kevo, situated in Finland's Lapland region, recorded heat of 33.5 degrees Celsius on July 4, its hottest day since 1914, STT news agency reported.

Many parts of Sweden, too, registered record-high temperatures for June. The country records its third-highest temperature for June.

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg tweeted "June 2021 was the hottest June ever recorded in my hometown Stockholm by a large margin. The second hottest June was in 2020. The third in 2019. Am I sensing a pattern here? Nah, probably just another coincidence."

Saltdal, a Norwegian county near the Polar Circle saw a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, which is the highest temperature measured in the country this year. The temperature is also just 1.6 degrees Celsius short of Norway's record high.

The Unites State and Canada, too, have been recently been hit by blistering heatwaves.

In Canada, military aircraft and other help has been sent to evacuate towns and fight more than 100 wildfires in the western part of the country.

