Nongfu Spring’s Zhong Shanshan now second richest in China, third in Asia

Nongfu Spring’s stock jump has made its founder Zhong Shanshan the second richest person in China, after Alibaba’s Jack Ma and the third richest in Asia. Zhong owns 84 percent of the bottled water company.

Nongfu’s shares surged 85 percent and traded up 55 percent by mid-day in Hong Kong, pushing Zhong’s net worth to $51 billion, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He is notably, the only individual among China’s top five richest, who is not from the real estate or tech sector.

Zhong’s wealth was also boosted by enthusiastic response to the IPO of Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise Company — where he is the biggest shareholder — in April. The IPO’s retail portion was oversubscribed 1,148 times prompting an increase in the offer size. This stock has also jumped nearly 2,100 percent since.

China and Hong Kong’s IPO market has remained strong despite the COVID-19 pandemic with companies raising close to $60 billion in 2020 so far – double the amount recorded in the same period last year.

China had least 24 new billionaires in H1CY20 thanks to IPOs. Nongfu’s listing alone created 68 new millionaires after Zhong and his holding company transferred 0.79 percent of the company as part of a staff incentive programme, the report noted.