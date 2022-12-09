 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-securitisation for short-term loans not a worry, say fintech lenders

Jinit Parmar
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

While experts said that ban on securitisation would affect fintech companies, lenders are optimistic and are of the view that non-securitisation would not affect their business in the near future

Fintech lenders, especially those offering short-term loans, are optimistic about their lending numbers and growth despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 7 saying that loans with a residual maturity of less than 365 days are ineligible for securitisation, saying the move will have limited impact. However, experts and various ratings agencies are not as sanguine.

Fintechs largely unaffected

“Most of the lending happening by fintechs is under the 365 days’ tenure. Other than this, the majority of the loans disbursed by them are unsecured. So largely, the RBI ban would not affect them much,” said Ajay Chaurasia, vice president, business, marketing and product, RupeeRedee, a digital lending fintech.

But Chaurasia highlighted that fintechs have been gravitating towards a secured model, a move that has received a setback from the new norm. He said, “With time, fintechs were exploring secured loan options as they could use these as assets to procure more capital. This will get delayed now.”

In October 2022, the RBI issued rules on digital lending for fintechs and other digital lenders but fintechs have been seeking clearer outlook guidelines to fine-tune their lending operations.

“Fintechs have been waiting for clarity on the RBI guidelines concerning digital lending as most of these companies are into unsecured lending and are wishing to explore secured lending like a few big fintechs,” said Mahesh Shukla, chief executive officer at Noida-based fintech PayMe.