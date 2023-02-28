 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-power sector hopes coal will be a ‘non-issue’ this summer

Amritha Pillay
Feb 28, 2023 / 05:50 PM IST

Non-power sectors, including cement and metal companies, are hoping that proactive steps by the government, Coal India’s increased production and industry’s captive mining capacity will ensure there is no repeat of last year’s coal supply shortage this summer.

Coal India is well prepared this time,” said a senior industry executive from the metals sector who did not wish to be identified. In January, Coal India’s production was up 11.5 percent from the same month last year, with output at 71.9 million tonnes (MT) versus 64.5 MT a year ago.

Satyadeep Jain, an analyst at Ambit Capital, also pointed out that coal stock positions at power stations look better than the levels seen a year ago. Jain added that the government has also taken proactive steps like imposing Section 11 of the Electricity Act, 2003, early on.

Earlier this month, the government re-imposed the emergency clause, asking all imported-coal-based (ICB) power plants to operate and generate power at their full capacity in the summer months. The power ministry expects peak power demand to touch 229 gigawatts in April.