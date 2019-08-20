App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Non-life insurers register 23% rise in July premium at Rs 14,378.45 crore

The 34 non-life insurance firms had collected a premium income of Rs 11,715.05 crore in the corresponding month a year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Non-life insurance companies earned a premium income of Rs 14,378.45 crore in July this year, up nearly 23 percent from a year ago, data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) showed.

Of these, 25 general insurers recorded a rise of 14 percent in their collective premium in July at Rs 12,275.93 crore as against Rs 10,782.34 crore in the same month of 2018, as per IRDAI data.

The seven standalone private sector health insurers witnessed a 44 percent jump at Rs 1,116.85 crore from Rs 777.01 crore premium collected a year before.

related news

The remaining two specialised PSU insurers -- Agricultural Insurance Company of India and ECGC Ltd -- saw their combined premium income soar more than six-times to Rs 985.66 crore.

On a cumulative basis, the total premium during April-July period of 2019-20 increased 12 percent to Rs 55,450.42 crore, IRDAI data showed.

First Published on Aug 20, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Business #India #Irdai

