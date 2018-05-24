App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Non-life insurers gross premium up 14% at Rs 13,881cr in April

Gross premium of non-life insurance companies rose by 14 percent to Rs 13,880.74 crore in April compared to the same month of last year, according to the Irdai data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Gross premium of non-life insurance companies rose by 14 percent to Rs 13,880.74 crore in April compared to the same month of last year, according to the Irdai data. Non-life insurance firms had recorded gross written premium of Rs 12,198.60 crore in April 2017.

Of the 33 non-life insurance firms, 25 are general insurers, six are standalone private players and two are specialised public sector undertakings.

The 25 general insurers wrote a collective premium of Rs 13,193.44 crore in April this year, up by 13.4 percent from Rs 11,636.08 crore year ago same month.

For the standalone private sector health insurance providers, the gross written premium during the month rose by 29.2 percent to Rs 612.81 crore against Rs 474.26 crore year earlier same month.

The two specialised PSU insurers --Agricultural Insurance Co of India and Export Credit Guaranteed Corporation of India--had a collection premium of Rs 74.49 crore in April, down by 15.6 percent from Rs 88.26 crore, showed the data from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.