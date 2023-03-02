Non-housing loans from housing finance companies to pick up going ahead, say India Ratings

The non-housing loan book of housing finance companies or HFCs is likely to grow in the approaching months due to rising demand from borrowers in this segment and also aided by the waning effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, said rating agency India Ratings.

Non-home loan refers to advances made against property.

“The agency believes that the growth in the non-housing loan segment will pick up in the near future,” said Karan Gupta, director, India Ratings and Research.

Gupta added that HFCs will grow this portfolio to offset margin pressures, aided by return of demand from borrowers as the effect of the pandemic wanes.

Growth is likely to pick up after a sharp fall since FY17, the agency said. As per India Ratings, growth of non-home loans of HFCs, which was over 29 percent in FY17, has fallen to mere 0.70 percent in the first nine months of FY23. Sustaining margins has been challenging for HFCs catering to self-employed customers with adequate credit history and a better CIBIL score, the agency said. This led them to diversify into loans against property and construction finance to aid overall margins, India Ratings said. Related stories PNB, BoB raise lending rates by up to 25 bps

Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years

HDFC, IOB hike lending rate by up to 25 basis points HFCs are expected to grow at a pace of 12.3 percent on-year in the next financial year, compared to 12.6 percent on-year in FY23 and 10.4 percent in FY22. Growth in the affordable housing segment is expected to be around 16 percent in FY24. Also read: SBI may look to cut Yes Bank stake once lock-in ends: Sources Construction gains momentum Construction activity has gained momentum after the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic waned and as per data, big-ticket loans—Rs 50 lakh and above—have seen an uptick in cities like Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad, among others. However, in a similar ticket size, sales in Bengaluru and Chennai have seen a drop. Also read: Adani-Hindenburg case: SC sets up probe panel, ex-judge AM Sapre, Nandan Nilekani, KV Kamath among members Gupta added that HFCs looking to lend to the non-home segment will consider projects with known developers in micro markets with balanced demand-supply condition and good sales potential of the inventory. They may also be selective when it comes to projects because it has its own set of challenges like viability and a long gestation period for realising asset value. The challenges in lending to this segment also bring up the asset quality issue, the agency said. India Ratings expects asset quality of HFCs to rise marginally next financial year on the back of rising inflation and a rise in interest rates. Gross non-performing assets of HFCs are expected to rise to 2.65 percent in FY24, from 2.50 percent in FY23.

Manish M. Suvarna is Senior Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He writes on the Indian money markets and the RBI. He tweets at @manishsuvarna15