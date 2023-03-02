 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Non-housing loans from housing finance companies to pick up going ahead, say India Ratings

Manish M. Suvarna
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

As per the agency, the growth of non- home loans of mortgage companies which was over 29 percent in FY17 has fallen to a mere 0.70 percent in the first nine months of the fiscal.

The non-housing loan book of housing finance companies or HFCs is likely to grow in the approaching months due to rising demand from borrowers in this segment and also aided by the waning effect of the Covid-19 pandemic, said rating agency India Ratings.

Non-home loan refers to advances made against property.

“The agency believes that the growth in the non-housing loan segment will pick up in the near future,” said Karan Gupta, director, India Ratings and Research.

Gupta added that HFCs will grow this portfolio to offset margin pressures, aided by return of demand from borrowers as the effect of the pandemic wanes.