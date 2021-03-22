Non-home branch of SBI, HDFC, ICICI: Check limits, charges of transactions

A fee is levied on the customer if any cash transaction, such as deposit or withdrawal, is done at a non-home branch.

Banking at a non-home bank branch may cause you various disadvantages. A customer opens a savings bank account in his/her home branch of a bank. Basically, where the customer’s account is maintained is the home branch. Banking facilities available to customers at branches other than the home branch are called non-home branches.

A fee is levied on the customer if any cash transaction, such as deposit or withdrawal, is done at a non-home branch. This fee varies across banks. If a third party makes a cash transaction, then also some banks charge a fee.

Here are cash withdrawal limit at SBI non-home branch

You can withdraw up to Rs 50,000 a day at a non-home branch, using the withdrawal form accompanied by the passbook if you have a savings account with the State Bank of India. The limit is Rs 1 lakh for the current account holders.

SBI said, "The cash withdrawals at home & non-home branch (charges based on a number of transactions) are not applicable to small/no-frill deposits/basic savings bank account holders."

Here are cash deposit limit at SBI non-home branch

Rs 2 lakh per day is the maximum limit for the deposit of cash at the SBI non-home branch.

Non-permissible transactions at SBI non-home branches

Non-home branches do not issue duplicate fixed deposit receipts in case you have an account with the SBI. Loan discharge through cash repayment or transfer of account is not permissible from a non-home branch. On completion of fifteen years, you can’t extend investments in the public provident fund (PPF) through an application at a non-home branch.

ICICI Bank charges

ICICI Bank charges 5 per 5,000-transaction and a minimum of 150 after the first free non-home bank transactions for the month. The maximum a person can self-transact in a day in the non-home branch is capped at 50,000, and at 15,000 for third-party transactions.

HDFC Bank charges

Upto Rs 1 lakh per day, HDFC Bank allows a free cash withdrawal. After that, the bank charges at Rs 2/1000, minimum Rs 50 per transaction. Maximum upto Rs 50,000 per transaction, the third-party cash withdrawal is allowed.