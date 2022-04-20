English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Non-basmati rice exports touch $6.11 billion in 2021-22

    According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics data, India had exported non-basmati rice worth $2 billion in 2019-20, which rose to $4.8 billion in 2020-21 and $6.11 billion in 2021-22.

    PTI
    April 20, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    India’s non-basmati rice exports have increased to $6.11 billion in 2021-22 from $2.92 billion in 2013-14, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday.

    India exported rice to over 150 countries in 2021-22.

    According to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics data, India had exported non-basmati rice worth $2 billion in 2019-20, which rose to $4.8 billion in 2020-21 and $6.11 billion in 2021-22.

    "In collaboration with our foreign missions, we have coordinated development of logistics as well as focus on the production of quality produce, which has boosted India’s rice exports prospects,” M Angamuthu, Chairman, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said.

    West African country Benin is one of the major importers of non-basmati rice from India.

    Close

    Related stories

    Other destinations include Nepal, Bangladesh, China, Cote D’ Ivoire, Togo, Senegal, Guinea, Vietnam, Djibouti, Madagascar, Cameroon Somalia, Malaysia, Liberia and UAE.

    India’s thrust on expanding port handling infrastructure, development of value chain, involving key stakeholders along with efforts to explore new opportunities in countries or markets for rice exports in the last couple of years have led to a huge spike in rice exports, the ministry said.

    The major rice-producing states are West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, and Haryana.

    As per Second Advance Estimates for 2021-22, the total rice production 2021-22 is estimated at a record 127.93 million tonnes, which is 11.49 million tonnes higher than the last five years’ average production of 116.44 million tonnes, it added.

    India is the world’s second-largest rice producer after China.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #busines #Exports #India #rice
    first published: Apr 20, 2022 05:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.