Non-banks contributing more to fund India's commercial sector, says RBI's Patra

Non-banking sources have emerged as major lenders to India's commercial sector in recent years even as banks have gone into a risk-averse mode, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Micheal Patra on November 15.

"With banks in a risk-averse mode, non-banking sources (both domestic and foreign) are contributing as much or even more in recent years to the flow of resources to India’s commercial sector," Patra said while delivering at a conference on ‘Growth And Development in the BRICS Economies’ organised by the Delhi School of Economics (DSE) and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Delhi.

After reaching a peak of 11.5 percent in March 2018, the GNPA ratio has been declining, Patra said, adding this is mainly due to the resolution of stressed assets under the insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC) process and the Reserve Bank’s revised framework for resolution of stressed assets.

"Before the onset of COVID-19, the GNPA ratio banks in India stood at 8.3 percent at end-March 2020. It fell further to 7.5 percent by the end of March 2021, showing that banks used the pandemic period to improve recoveries and write off intractable loans while making higher provisions in their balance sheets," Patra said.

Since 2017, there has been a slowdown in bank credit, especially to industry and this is largely attributable to the stress in banks’ balance sheets due to a large overhang of non-performing assets (NPAs), traced to the credit boom in the mid-2000s, Patra said.

Global overcapacity and the slowing down of the economy led to a turning of the investment cycle, project delays, and cost overruns. Bank defaults increased, and stressed banks became reluctant to take new lending risks, Patra said.

“Furthermore, in the aftermath of the GFC, banks were allowed to restructure assets and treat them as ‘standard’ advances but with additional provisions,” Patra said, adding, withdrawal of regulatory forbearance on the restructuring of advances from April 2015 and a subsequent asset quality review (AQR) led to more realistic recognition of gross NPAs (GNPAs).

Patra observed that India’s growth is led by households though its share in GDP has come down from above 75 per cent in 1960s to about 55 per cent in recent years.

“There have been phases of export-led and investment-led growth, which could not be sustained, but they did provide turning points in the growth path,” Patra said.

Challenges for BRICS countries

Commenting on BRICS economies, Patra said medium-term challenges for the BRICS arise in the context of climate risks and emission commitments which may engender energy shortages, technology gaps and hence pose risks to medium-term growth and inflation, especially for countries with large total emissions.

“A more immediate challenge stems from elevated commodity prices for net importers like India although they confer terms of trade gains for net exporters like Brazil and Russia. For all the BRICS, rising food prices on account of natural calamities and demand-supply imbalances caused by the pandemic involve elevated inflation risks.

All the BRICS are vulnerable to the middle-income trap, which refers to a situation in which they could fail to transition to a high-income economy due to rising costs and declining competitiveness, Patra said.

“Investment and innovation are the two key ingredients for moving a middle-income economy into a high-income economy, and it is necessary to understand the macroeconomic factors that influence each of them in our economies,” Patra said.

Also, Patra observed that there is a considerable similarity among the BRICS in terms of their monetary policy frameworks and four of them have adopted inflation targeting.

“ All of them responded to the pandemic with large rate cuts and reserve requirement reductions. More recently, Brazil and Russia have completed the normalisation of policy accommodation and Brazil is into orthodox tightening. India, China, and South Africa continue to maintain accommodative monetary policy stances,” Patra said.