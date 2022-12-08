 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-banking finance business to see sharp uptick this fiscal: CARS24's Gajendra Jangid

Dec 08, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

The company, which had acquired non-banking financial company (NBFC) license in 2019, had clocked a revenue of Rs 75 crore in FY22 from the used-car financing vertical.

E-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles CARS24 expects its non-banking finance business to grow by 80-100 per cent in the ongoing fiscal, cashing in on robust demand for used-cars, according to company Co-Founder & CMO Gajendra Jangid.

"With the acquisition of NBFC (license) we have started providing loans to the consumers. Our penetration rate is more than 50 per cent, almost one out of two cars we sell, we are (providing) finance to the consumer," Jangid told PTI.

He said at present, financing in the overall used-car segment is very low.

"The reason why we acquired the NBFC license was because financing for used-cars in India is heavily under penetrated.

"In new cars around 75 per cent of the cars get financed but in used-car only 15 per cent is financed because banks don't like the space very well for obvious reasons, because they don't know the value of the car precisely," Jangid said.