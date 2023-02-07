 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-bank lenders surpassed banks in microlending segment in September 2022: Report

PTI
Feb 07, 2023 / 10:19 PM IST

Non-banking finance companies-microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) accounted for 35.1 per cent of the outstanding loans as of September 2022, surpassing banks which held a 34.8 per cent stake, the report by Crif High Mark said.

The NBFC-MFI segment recorded a 32.2 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis as against 4.1 per cent for banks, the report said. (Representative Image)

Non-bank lenders have surpassed banks in the microlending segment by assets, as per data for September 2022 disclosed by a credit information company on Tuesday.

The NBFC-MFIs' market share stood at 34.1 per cent in preceding June quarter as against 35.6 per cent for banks, while in the year-ago period, it stood at 32.2 per cent as against banks' 40.7 per cent.

The NBFC-MFI segment recorded a 32.2 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis as against 4.1 per cent for banks, the report said.