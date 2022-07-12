English
    Nomura Singapore buys 12.5 lakh shares of BLS International worth Rs 27 crore

    According to bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Nomura Singapore Ltd bought 12,50,000 shares of the company at an average price of Rs 214 apiece, aggregating to Rs 26.75 crore.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 06:45 AM IST
    The logo of Nomura Securities is pictured at the company's Otemachi Head Office in Tokyo, Japan, November 18, 2016. Picture taken November 18, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTSTQUW

    Global financial services firm Nomura Singapore on Monday purchased 12.5 lakh shares of technology services provider BLS International Services Ltd for Rs 27 crore through an open market transaction.

    Shares of BLS International Services closed 1.25 per cent higher at Rs 211 on NSE.
