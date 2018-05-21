App
May 21, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura retains buy on Amara Raja Batteries; stock tanks 6% after mixed Q4 numbers

Research firm Nomura has maintained a buy on the stock with target at Rs 1,046 per share and factors in a 15 percent revenue CAGR over FY18-20.

Shares of Amara Raja Batteries were trading lower by over 6 percent after the company reported a mixed bag of numbers on May 18, 2018. The company reported strong revenues which was in line with estimates.

However, margins were below estimates due to higher RM costs. Its Q4FY18 YoY revenue was up 17.5 percent at Rs 1580 crore as against Rs 1344 crore. The EBITDA was up 14 percent at Rs 210 crore as against Rs 184 crore while operating profit margin (OPM) stood at 13.3 percent as against 13.6 percent.

Amara Raja Batteries' PAT was up 17.5 percent at Rs 174 crore as against Rs 148 crore. Auto battery segment saw strong volume growth while demand for replacement segment was strong.

Other expenses were up 17 percent YoY at Rs 205 crore as against Rs 175 crore. FY18 revenue was up 14 percent at Rs 6059 crore as against Rs 5317 crore while EBITDA was up 4 percent at Rs 883 crore as against Rs 849 crore.

Research firm Nomura has maintained a buy on the stock with target at Rs 1,046 per share and factors in a 15 percent revenue CAGR over FY18-20.

At 10:02 hrs Amara Raja Batteries was quoting at Rs 777.00, down Rs 52.40, or 6.32 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 829.00 and an intraday low of Rs 759.55.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 922.30 and 52-week low Rs 665.45 on 19 May, 2017 and 07 November, 2017, respectively.

