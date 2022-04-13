Nomura raises inflation forecast for FY23 to 6.6%, sees price rise broadening out

The Russia-Ukraine war seems to have contributed heavily towards food inflation. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)

As India's consumer prices increase sharply, taking the CPI inflation to 7 percent in March, Nomura has raised its inflation forecast to 6.6 percent for FY23.

This is much higher than the Reserve Bank of India's forecast for the fiscal at 5.7 percent.

The brokerage noted that the underlying inflation that excludes fuel prices is rising and that inflation is broadening with more goods and services getting costlier.

Businesses have begun passing on the higher input costs to consumers, and services that are reopening are also charging higher prices, the brokerage said in its Global Market Research note.

In line with these new observations, it has raised its terminal repo rate forecast to 6 percent for the third quarter of the calendar year 2023, from 5.5 percent.

Higher and broader

Nomura said the latest revision in FY23 inflation forecast is due to “the upside surprise on inflation and pipeline price pressures”. The brokerage had an inflation forecast of 6.2 percent as against a consensus forecast of 5.6 percent for FY23, even before the March numbers were out, and now it has raised its forecast further.

Underlying inflation (which stays even without external shocks such as oil price rise) seems to be on the rise, going by their calculations for ‘super-core inflation’ that excludes fuel prices and precious metals.

“Our measure of the 10 percent trimmed mean rose to a record high of 6.1 percent on-year in March from 5.4 percent in February, while our measure of the super core inflation (core CPI ex petrol, diesel, gold and silver) also rose to a record high of 6.1 percent YoY from 5.7 percent in February,” the report said.

Inflation has also started affecting the prices of more goods and services. “We estimate that nearly 65 percent of the CPI sub-components (unweighted) and 70 percent of the components on a weighted basis are now rising above the RBI’s mid-point target of 4 percent,” the report read.

Food inflation

The Russia-Ukraine war seems to have contributed heavily towards food inflation.

Cereal prices, which had been modest thus far, have gone up by 0.8 percent in March as wheat exports (following the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war) led to lower domestic marketable surplus. A sharp 5 percent rise in meat and fish prices and 0.9 percent in milk prices have been because of higher feedstock costs.

Rising global prices pushed up edible oil prices 5.3 month-on-month, led by groundnut and sunflower oil. Prices also increased in spices (1.8 percent) and fruits (2.5 percent), while egg and vegetable prices contracted sequentially,” the report stated.

“Overall, despite India being a net food exporter, spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine war resulted in the food (ex-veggies) price index rising by 2.3 percent in Q1 2022 – a record high in the recent past,” it said.





