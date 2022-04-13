English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Nomura raises inflation forecast for FY23 to 6.6%, sees price rise broadening out

    The brokerage has also noted a broadening out of inflation, with food inflation registering a significant rise.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 03:23 PM IST
    The Russia-Ukraine war seems to have contributed heavily towards food inflation. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)

    The Russia-Ukraine war seems to have contributed heavily towards food inflation. (Photo by cottonbro/Pexels)


    As India's consumer prices increase sharply, taking the CPI inflation to 7 percent in March, Nomura has raised its inflation forecast to 6.6 percent for FY23.


    This is much higher than the Reserve Bank of India's forecast for the fiscal at 5.7 percent.


    The brokerage noted that the underlying inflation that excludes fuel prices is rising and that inflation is broadening with more goods and services getting costlier.


    Businesses have begun passing on the higher input costs to consumers, and services that are reopening are also charging higher prices, the brokerage said in its Global Market Research note.


    In line with these new observations, it has raised its terminal repo rate forecast to 6 percent for the third quarter of the calendar year 2023, from 5.5 percent.

    Close

    Related stories


    Also read: India's hair-raising inflation in five charts


    Higher and broader


    Nomura said the latest revision in FY23 inflation forecast is due to “the upside surprise on inflation and pipeline price pressures”. The brokerage had an inflation forecast of 6.2 percent as against a consensus forecast of 5.6 percent for FY23, even before the March numbers were out, and now it has raised its forecast further.


    Underlying inflation (which stays even without external shocks such as oil price rise) seems to be on the rise, going by their calculations for ‘super-core inflation’ that excludes fuel prices and precious metals.


    “Our measure of the 10 percent trimmed mean rose to a record high of 6.1 percent on-year in March from 5.4 percent in February, while our measure of the super core inflation (core CPI ex petrol, diesel, gold and silver) also rose to a record high of 6.1 percent YoY from 5.7 percent in February,” the report said.


    Inflation has also started affecting the prices of more goods and services. “We estimate that nearly 65 percent of the CPI sub-components (unweighted) and 70 percent of the components on a weighted basis are now rising above the RBI’s mid-point target of 4 percent,” the report read.


    Also read: 10-year bond yields touch 3-year peak at 7.2%


    Food inflation


    The Russia-Ukraine war seems to have contributed heavily towards food inflation.

    Cereal prices, which had been modest thus far, have gone up by 0.8 percent in March as wheat exports (following the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war) led to lower domestic marketable surplus. A sharp 5  percent rise in meat and fish prices and 0.9  percent in milk prices have been because of higher feedstock costs.

    Rising global prices pushed up edible oil prices 5.3 month-on-month, led by groundnut and sunflower oil. Prices also increased in spices (1.8 percent) and fruits (2.5 percent), while egg and vegetable prices contracted sequentially,” the report stated.

    “Overall, despite India being a net food exporter, spillovers from the Russia-Ukraine war resulted in the food (ex-veggies) price index rising by 2.3 percent in Q1 2022 – a record high in the recent past,” it said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #food inflation #inflation #inflation forecast #Nomura #repo rate
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 03:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.