 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Nomura doesn't foresee 25 bps hike, expects RBI to hold rates in April policy review

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation decreased from 6.5% in January to 6.4% year-on-year in February. Like the headline inflation rate, food inflation also cooled a bit in February to 5.95 percent from 6 percent in the previous month

Brokerage firm Nomura Research expects the Reserve Bank of India to hold rates in its April monetary policy review. This is contrary to the consensus view among analysts that it will raise the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Nomura’s view is based on several factors such as easing of inflation, delayed impact of previous monetary policy decisions, tough economic and financial conditions in the US, and a less robust domestic demand forecast for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"We assign a higher probability to a pause (80 percent) than to a 25-basis-point hike (20 percent). As both growth and inflation surprise lower, we also believe a rate cutting cycle is on the cards this year. We maintain our view of 75bp of cumulative rate cuts starting from October 2023," Nomura Research said in its latest note.

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation has cooled off to 6.4 percent in February from 6.5 percent a month back. Like the headline inflation rate, food inflation also cooled a bit in February to 5.95 percent from 6 percent in the previous month. Core CPI inflation was 6.1 percent in February, little changed from January.