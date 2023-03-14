Nomura doesn't foresee 25 bps hike, expects RBI to hold rates in April policy review

Brokerage firm Nomura Research expects the Reserve Bank of India to hold rates in its April monetary policy review. This is contrary to the consensus view among analysts that it will raise the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Nomura’s view is based on several factors such as easing of inflation, delayed impact of previous monetary policy decisions, tough economic and financial conditions in the US, and a less robust domestic demand forecast for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"We assign a higher probability to a pause (80 percent) than to a 25-basis-point hike (20 percent). As both growth and inflation surprise lower, we also believe a rate cutting cycle is on the cards this year. We maintain our view of 75bp of cumulative rate cuts starting from October 2023," Nomura Research said in its latest note.

The consumer price index (CPI) inflation has cooled off to 6.4 percent in February from 6.5 percent a month back. Like the headline inflation rate, food inflation also cooled a bit in February to 5.95 percent from 6 percent in the previous month. Core CPI inflation was 6.1 percent in February, little changed from January.

The MPC is set to meet during April 3-6. In its last meeting, it increased the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent.

Nomura's forecast indicates a decline in headline inflation to 5.5 percent for the month of March, with core inflation easing to 5.7 percent. Looking ahead, they anticipate a significant reduction in both headline and core inflation rates, with both predicted to average at 4.9 percent for the fiscal year 2023-24. While the favourable base effect may contribute to this trend, the underlying momentum is also likely to moderate due to weaker growth.

"Overall, while headline and core inflation are still above 6 percent, details suggest continued easing in super core inflation, which would suggests inflation is set to decisively ease, looking forward," the Nomura report said.

The current state of the global economy is deteriorating rapidly. Despite efforts to intervene, the financial system in the US continues to face significant challenges, heightening the risk of a recession. This situation is expected to have a considerable impact on global growth and will likely affect US monetary policy, it said.

"In light of tighter global financial conditions, weaker global growth and pending effects of domestic policy tightening, we forecast FY24 GDP growth significantly below consensus and the RBI at 5.3 percent YoY... As both growth and inflation come in below the RBI’s expectations, we also believe a rate cutting cycle remains on the cards this year. We maintain our view of 75bp of cumulative rate cuts starting from October 2023," the report said.