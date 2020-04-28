App
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 10:46 AM IST

Nokia wins order from Bharti Airtel in India

Nokia said the Indian firm's rollout, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see some 300,000 radio network units deployed across 9 circles in India.

Nokia said on Tuesday it has won a multi-year deal with India's third-largest telecom firm Bharti Airtel to provide equipment and services.

Nokia said the Indian firm's rollout, which will also lay the foundation for providing 5G connectivity in the future, will see some 300,000 radio network units deployed across 9 circles in India.

"This is an important agreement for the future of connectivity in one of the world's largest telecoms markets and solidifies our position in India," Nokia Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 10:38 am

tags #5G #Bharti Airtel India #Business #Companies #Nokia

Lockdown will continue post-May 3 in COVID-19 hotspots, PM Modi tells chief ministers

RBI’s special liquidity facility for MFs: Will it boost confidence?

Franklin Templeton crisis: Will RBI's Rs 50,000 cr relief comfort panicky MF investors?

