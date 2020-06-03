App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 11:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nokia, Vodafone Idea complete 1st phase of DSR deployment in India

The Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR) technology, helps in enhancing user experience with optimal use of spectrum assets.

PTI

Telecom gear maker Nokia and Vodafone Idea on Wednesday announced the completion of the first phase of world's largest deployment of Dynamic Spectrum Refarming technology in the country.

The Dynamic Spectrum Refarming (DSR) technology, helps in enhancing user experience with optimal use of spectrum assets.

As part of the contract, Nokia has also deployed more than 5,500 TD-LTE massive Mimo (an advance 4G technology) cells in the 2500 Mhz spectrum band in eight circles (service areas) in Mumbai, Kolkata, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Uttar Pradesh (West), Rest of Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Close

"DSR provides us with more network capacity and data speed to enable us to deliver best-in-class network experience to our subscribers. Vodafone Idea was the first one to trial the DSR," Vodafone Idea Chief Technology Officer Vishant Vora said in a statement.

related news

The technology will enable Vodafone Idea dynamically share spectrum across different technologies as per the traffic demand thereby reusing same set of radio frequencies for transmitting signals for voice and data whenever required.

"We have the largest deployment of mMIMOs in India and our investment in mMIMO technology significantly helped us in meeting the growing data demand during the COVID-19 crisis," Vora said.

The deployment of DSR and mMimo technology will help Vodafone Idea to also transition to 5G technology.

"At a time when connectivity is so crucial, the deployment of DSR and mMIMO will help Vodafone Idea enhance network capacity and improve the experience for their customers," Nokia Vice President and Head of India, Sanjay Malik said.

India has seen a massive increase in data usage in recent years. Over the last four years, the data traffic has increased by over 44 times, which is amongst the highest in the world, according to Nokia MBiT Index 2020.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

First Published on Jun 3, 2020 11:50 am

tags #1st DSR deployment #Business #Companies #Nokia #Vodafone-Idea

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

China rejects report that it delayed COVID-19 information sharing with WHO

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

Coronavirus impact | Your kitchen can be as well stocked as restaurants now

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

COVID-19 impact: India Inc's IT spends may fall 8% in 2020 to $83.5 billion

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.