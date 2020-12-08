Nokia to helm EU-funded 6G wireless project: Report

Source: Reuters

Finish telecom company Nokia will head a group of companies and universities to develop a new generation of mobile technology that's already being called 6G.

The wireless project, called Hexa-X, will be funded by the European Union, Bloomberg reported.

Other companies that are part of the project include Ericsson, mobile carriers Orange and Telefonica, and technology companies such as Intel and Siemens. The University of Oulu and the University of Pisa will join the initiative.

Other projects that are working on 6G technology development include Next G Alliance and O-RAN Alliance in the US, and an initiative by the Chinese government.

Companies in the Next G Alliance include Apple, Google, and Cisco, among others.

Devaki Chandramouli, Nokia's head of North American Standardization and is one of the engineers on the Next G Alliance, says she wants to establish three objectives initially.

"The main goal will be to develop the vision, the road map and the timeline," she told Bloomberg.

"Then put together a timeline for the technology direction. And the third point is to facilitate the interaction with US government agencies to fund the research and also provide the input for the technology development," Chandramouli added.