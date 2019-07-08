App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nokia 6.1 vs Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Specs, Price, Features Comparison

If you are not a fan of the notch, Nokia 6.1 could be the smartphone for you under a budget.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere
The Nokia 6.1 has received a fresh price cut in India and can now be bought for Rs 6,999. The revised pricing puts it in the entry-level smartphone category, up against the likes of Redmi 7A and Realme C2. With mid-range internals, can the Nokia 6.1 outdo the Redmi 7A and Realme C2 on paper? Let’s find out.
Parameters Nokia 6.1 Redmi 7A Realme C2
Display 5.5-inch Full HD display with a 1080 * 1920 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. 6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
Processor 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with Adreno 508 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core with PowerVR GE8320.
RAM 3GB/ 4GB 2GB/ 3GB 2GB/ 3GB
Storage 32GB/ 64GB, expandable up to 128GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB 16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB
Camera Rear: 16MP f/2.0 Front: 8MP f/2.0.

Rear: 12MP f/2.2

Front: 5MP

Rear: 13MP f/2.2 +2MP

Front: 5MP
Battery 3,000 mAh 4,000 mAh 4,000 mAh
Biometrics Rear fingerprint scanner Face unlock Face unlock
Operating system Android 8.1 based on Android One. Android 9.0 based MiUi 10 Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
Price Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs 9,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB, Rs 6,199 for 3GB + 32GB variant. Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant

The Nokia 6.1 comes with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 630 SoC with 3GB + 32GB storage. If you are not a fan of the notch, Nokia 6.1 could be the smartphone for you under a budget.

However, the display is small compared to the form factor. Even the battery is comparatively smaller than its competitors.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 02:19 pm

tags #Nokia #smartphones #Technology

