Nokia 6.1 vs Redmi 7A vs Realme C2: Specs, Price, Features Comparison

The Nokia 6.1 has received a fresh price cut in India and can now be bought for Rs 6,999. The revised pricing puts it in the entry-level smartphone category, up against the likes of Redmi 7A and Realme C2. With mid-range internals, can the Nokia 6.1 outdo the Redmi 7A and Realme C2 on paper? Let’s find out.
|Parameters
|Nokia 6.1
|Redmi 7A
|Realme C2
|Display
|5.5-inch Full HD display with a 1080 * 1920 resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.
|5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1520 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|6.1-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 * 1560 pixels. It gets a water-drop notch with 19.5:9 aspect ratio.
|Processor
|2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with Adreno 508
|2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core with Adreno 505
|2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core with PowerVR GE8320.
|RAM
|3GB/ 4GB
|2GB/ 3GB
|2GB/ 3GB
|Storage
|32GB/ 64GB, expandable up to 128GB
|16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB
|16GB/ 32GB, expandable up to 256GB
|Camera
|Rear: 16MP f/2.0 Front: 8MP f/2.0.
|
Rear: 12MP f/2.2Front: 5MP
|
Rear: 13MP f/2.2 +2MPFront: 5MP
|Battery
|3,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|4,000 mAh
|Biometrics
|Rear fingerprint scanner
|Face unlock
|Face unlock
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 based on Android One.
|Android 9.0 based MiUi 10
|Android 9.0 based Color OS 6
|Price
|Rs 6,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant, Rs 9,999 for 4GB + 64GB variant
|Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB, Rs 6,199 for 3GB + 32GB variant.
|Rs 5,999 for 2GB + 16GB variant, Rs 7,999 for 3GB + 32GB variant
The Nokia 6.1 comes with a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 630 SoC with 3GB + 32GB storage. If you are not a fan of the notch, Nokia 6.1 could be the smartphone for you under a budget.
However, the display is small compared to the form factor. Even the battery is comparatively smaller than its competitors.
