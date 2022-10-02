English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Noida Police seeks electric vehicles; spent over Rs 2 crore maintaining old cars

    The request to local authorities is for replacement of 66 vehicles which are in bad shape while the EVs have been sought from the state government in addition to the existing fleet.

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

    Amid growing concerns about the environment in the national capital region, the Noida Police has sought a fleet of electric vehicles for patrolling and other duties in city areas, according to officials.

    Besides this, the police have written to the local authorities with a request for replacing over 60 vehicles with newer models, highlighting their dilapidated condition and maintenance costs of over Rs 2 crore so far. The commissionerate currently has around 400 vehicles, including those on emergency 112 service. The request to local authorities is for replacement of 66 vehicles which are in bad shape while the EVs have been sought from the state government in addition to the existing fleet. The commissionerate currently has around 400 vehicles, including those on emergency 112 service.

    Police Commissioner Alok Singh said a proposal for introducing electric vehicles has been discussed with concerned government bodies and their approval is awaited. Electric Vehicles are the way forward and as a responsible police force we certainly do not want to leave behind carbon footprint. The EVs would be used for patrolling in urban areas and could also be put for other duties as suited, the Noida police chief told PTI. Electric Vehicles are the way forward and as a responsible police force we certainly do not want to leave behind carbon footprint.

    Separately, he said his department has written to the local Noida Authority as well as the Greater Noida Authority for replacing a fleet of vehicles which were provided by them nearly a decade ago. Officials said the police have asked for replacement of a total of 66 vehicles which are older than eight years and most of them having clocked almost two lakh kilometers.

    Moreover, the police have spent around Rs 2 crore in maintenance of these 66 vehicles which now frequently report breakdown and stay out of use, according to the letters. The vehicles that need a replacement include Toyota Innova, Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra Bolero. At least five vehicles were taken off road in 2020 while the rest are being used by the police in a poor condition, officials said. The vehicles that need a replacement include Toyota Innova, Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra Bolero.

    Close

    Related stories

    Some of the Maruti Gypsies are allotted for VIP duties. Noida being right next to Delhi and a gateway to Uttar Pradesh sees frequent VIP visits which have dignitaries in SUVs that move at a fast pace on the expressways. Imagine the old, diesel-engine gypsies trying to keep pace with the new Innovas and Fortuners, a senior police officer told PTI. The vehicles having completed their prescribed mileage, being off-road due to damage, due to excessive expenditure on their repair, due to not being operated in the interest of the state, these vehicles should be returned to the authorities and new vehicles should be provided to the Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar, the letter states.

    Gautam Buddh Nagar is spread across an area of 1,442 square kilometers and includes the industrial twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. The district also has a large rural area spread across Dadri and Jewar. Gautam Buddh Nagar has been topping the list among 75 districts of UP in terms of quickest response to emergency service 112 calls for the last 15 months in a row.

    The police get on an average 400 to 500 daily calls on 112. For the month ending September, the average emergency response time was clocked at 5.22 minutes in urban areas and 6.21 minutes in rural areas, according to official data.
    PTI
    Tags: #electric vehicles #Noida #old cars #Police #seeks
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 05:34 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.