Noida Metro gets highest single-day ridership post lockdown

Representative image

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro had 10,418 passengers on Monday, as it recorded its highest single-day ridership since resumption of the services after the COVID-19 lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. Also known as the Aqua Line, the metro between Noida and Greater Noida had an average daily ridership of 22,758 in March 2020 when it stopped service as the lockdown was announced due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) figures.

The service resumed in September but ridership dipped due to fear of infection among riders, leading to average daily passenger count of 7,915 in December, even as the NMRC said it was ensuring implementation of all COVID-19 protocols. "The New Year has begun on a positive note for NMRC as it achieved the highest ridership of 10,418 passengers on the first Monday of 2021 (January 4) after resuming services post lockdown,” NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said in a statement.”

Driverless operations in Delhi Metro's Pink Line by mid 2021

"This rise can be attributed to the fact that passengers have faith in the safety standards of NMRC and consider the Aqua Line as a safe and secure mode of public transport,” Maheshwari added. As part of the preventive measures being taken by the NMRC to contain the spread of the virus, it had conducted RT-PCR test for all its employees on Monday who have all resulted in negative for the infection, she said.

"Around 371 employees got themselves tested in this medical drive. The reports of the tested employees were received by NMRC today. According to the reports received, all the 371 employees have tested negative for COVID-19,” the officer added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The NMRC said it is taking all necessary measures to ensure a safe journey for commuters. The trains are fully sanitised after each trip, while the stations, platforms and other ”contact areas” like call buttons of lifts, AFC gates, handle belts of escalators and staircases, POS machines are also sanitised at regular intervals, it said.

The e-rickshaws, which ferry commuters between the Aqua Line and the Blue Line through a walkway, are also regularly sanitised after every journey, it added.