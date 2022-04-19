Nodwin Gaming to buy 35% stake in gaming accessories brand Wings

Nodwin Gaming, a subsidiary of diversified gaming and sports media firm Nazara Technologies, said on April 19 that it was picking up a 35 percent stake in gaming accessories maker Brandscale Innovations for Rs 10 crore.

Brandscale Innovations designs and deals in high-quality and affordable gaming audio gear under the brand name Wings. These products are available on its own website as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra.

“Strategic investments like these enable us to achieve our vision of creating successful multi-dimensional gaming and esports strategy,” said Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, Nodwin Gaming.

As part of the investment, Nodwin Gaming said it would roll out a custom series of gaming headphones themed around popular Indian gaming and esports talents and influencers under its umbrella and popular esports organisations in the country.

“This investment will hopefully fill in the gap created by the huge demand for customised earbuds and headphones among the gaming and esports community,” Rathee said.

The company would also scale up and strengthen the retail presence of Wings as well as accelerate its direct-to-consumer approach for the gaming and esports audiences in the country, it said.

The investment comes a few months after the esports major purchased comic, pop culture and superheroes merchandising retailer Planet Superheroes for Rs 4.9 crore in January and acquired a 10.26 percent stake in digital media firm Rusk Media for Rs 10 crore.

Wings was founded by Nishit Sharma in 2018, with Vijay Venkateswaran joining him as co-founder in 2021.

It offers premium gaming earbuds and gaming neckbands with plans to expand to headphones, keyboards, soundbars, speakers, and mice in the forthcoming future.

All its gaming accessories are priced below Rs 2,000. The company said it aims to achieve Rs 70-crore revenue in FY23.

“We built the company completely bootstrapped for the last three years and have successfully brought it to where it is today. We now feel it is the right time to get external funding and grow Wings to become a global gaming brand” Sharma and Venkateswaran said in a joint statement.