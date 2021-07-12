NOCIL Q1 PAT seen up 219.3% YoY to Rs 37.5 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

live bse live

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects NOCIL to report net profit at Rs 37.5 crore up 219.3% year-on-year (up 4.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 181.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 300 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 642 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 55.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

