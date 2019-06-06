App
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2019 08:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

NoBroker.com raises $51 million from investors

"The round was led by General Atlantic and included participation from existing investors SAIF Partners and BEENEXT," the company said in a statement.

PTI
Realty portal NoBroker.com has raised USD 51 million from investors, including General Atlantic, for business expansion. This is the Series C Funding.

NoBroker has raised USD 71 million so far.

"The round was led by General Atlantic and included participation from existing investors SAIF Partners and BEENEXT," the company said in a statement.

NoBroker.com is a tech-based, brokerage-free real estate platform that makes real estate transactions seamless and efficient.

It also provides other services starting from house search to packers and movers, home loans, cleaning services etc.

More than 25 lakh properties are already registered on NoBroker and over 60 lakh individuals have used the portal's services.

"We plan to use this capital to further innovate and strengthen our ML/AI to make the transactions seamless and quicker," Akhil Gupta, CTO and co-founder of NoBroker.com, said.

NoBroker currently operates an end-to-end transaction model in five cities -- Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai and Gurgaon.

"This current funding round will support us in our plans to expand our operations. We will also invest in our home store and financial services products," Amit Kumar, CEO and co-founder of NoBroker.com, said.

Saurabh Garg, CBO and co-founder of the portal, said, "This funding comes at a time when we are already seeing huge traction.
First Published on Jun 6, 2019 08:18 am

tags #Business #Companies

