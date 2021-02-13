Noam Chomsky, Bill Gates, Avni Doshi among speakers as Jaipur Lit Fest goes virtual

(From Left) Jaipur Literature Festival producer Sanjoy K Roy with co-directors Namita Gokhale and William Dalrymple. (File image)

Instead of footfalls on the hallowed ground of the Diggi Palace, the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) will be counting clicks on its website this year.

Dubbed the "Kumbh Mela of literature", JLF kicks off next week in a virtual edition. The setting and atmospherics are going to be missed but the 14th edition of the festival has an impressive line-up of speakers from around the world to talk about books, the pandemic, racism and nationalism.

Attended by nearly half-a-million people in 2020, the festival has moved its traditional January schedule by a month for an extended online edition that will be held during February 19-28.

Access to the festival will continue to be free with a pre-event registration available on the JLF website (www.jaipurliteraturefestival.org). Book lovers will be offered a virtual experience of attending daily sessions on the popular Front Lawn and Durbar Hall venues by clicking a link on the main festival website.

"With the lockdown and the immediate impact of every gated community and high rise becoming a republic of its own, we realised the vital importance and need to ensure the free flow of knowledge and information across boundaries to help understand the pandemic and the evolving situation in the world," says Sanjoy K Roy, managing director of Teamwork Arts, which produces the festival.

This year’s line-up is led by celebrated American philosopher and linguist Noam Chomsky. In a 45-minute session on February 21 (begins at 6 pm) named after his 2014 book, Who Rules the World? Chomsky is expected to talk about public participation in changing policies besides covering topics such as freedom and human rights. He will also question the exercise of power by the United States in conflict areas after the 9/11 terror attacks.

American philosopher and linguist Noam Chomsky.

The coronavirus pandemic will figure on the opening day in the session Pandemics: Past and Future (February 19, 6 pm-6.45 pm) by Chinmay Tumbe, author of Age of Pandemics (1817-1920): How They Shaped India and the World, British science journalist Laura Spinney, who wrote the 2017 book Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How It Changed the World and Delhi-based vascular surgeon Ambarish Satwik.

In another session, Till We Win: India's Fight Against the Covid-19 Pandemic (February 21, 11 am-11.45 am), Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, will join leading public policy and health systems expert Dr Chandrakant Lahariya and renowned infectious disease researcher and virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang to discuss how India continues to fight the pandemic.

The fault lines within governments in the face of the pandemic will be talked about in the Wake-up Call session (February 19, 7 pm- 7.45 pm) by John Micklethwait. The editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News will discuss his 2020 book, The Wake-Up Call: Why the Pandemic has Exposed the Weakness of the West, and How to Fix It.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and its Member (Health) Dr Vinod Paul will join CK Mishra, Secretary for Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, to discuss strategies for public health mitigation measures, concerns about new virus strains, the effectiveness of the vaccine and economic recovery. The Virus and the Vaccine-A Moving Target session will be held on February 25 from 2:30 pm-3.15 pm).

The audience at the Front Lawn venue of the 2020 Jaipur Literature Festival.

"We have tried to address the questions that confront us with the pandemic—the anxieties, the challenges, the learnings. There are also pressing themes before us regarding our planet. We have attempted to search the mood of our times, the key issues, and how writers and thinkers have responded to them," says author Namita Gokhale, co-director of JLF.

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates will make his first appearance at JLF in the session How to Avoid a Climate Disaster (February 25, 11 am-11.45 am). Gates will detail his wide-ranging plan for how the world can get to zero greenhouse gas emissions to avoid a climate catastrophe.

Indian writers are represented by Avni Doshi (February 25, 1.30 pm to 2.15 pm), whose Burnt Sugar (The Girl in White Cotton in India) about the complex relationship between a mother and daughter was shortlisted for Booker Prize last year, Dharini Bhaskar (February 28, 12 pm-12.45 pm) on her debut novel These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light, and S Hareesh (February 19, 12 pm-12.45 pm) on his debut novel, Moustache (first published in Malayalam as Meesha), which won the JCB Prize for Literature in 2020, joined by his translator and author Jayasree Kalathil.

Indian-origin sculptor Anish Kapoor is among the speakers at the lit fest.

Making sense of a paralysed word in the pandemic will be famous Indian-origin sculptor Anish Kapoor (February 28, 3 pm-3.45 pm), whose first work on India, Descension, was part of the second Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2014.

Scottish-born and New York-based author Douglas Stuart, who won the 2020 Booker Prize for his first novel, Shuggie Bain, will speak on February 21 (5 pm- 5.45 pm), while Irish novelist Colm Tóibín devotes his session (February 23, 12.30 pm to 1.15 pm) to the roots of his writing process and celebrated career.

The festival will observe the 700th anniversary of poet Dante Alighieri, the father of the Italian language in a session (February 20, 2 pm-2.45 pm) on Divine Comedy attended by Dante scholar Piero Boitani, author Claudio Giunta and Italy's Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca.

Other highlights of the festival include sessions by Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her memoir Unfinished, and British-Pakistani author Samira Shackle on her debut book Karachi Vice: Life and Death in a Contested City.

"As the world came to grips with the impact of the pandemic, literature, the arts and ideas became a source of inspiration, more than ever before, offering points of human connection in a world where we found ourselves physically and mentally isolated," says Roy.

Adds Gokhale, "The virtual avatar of JLF 2021 has a larger canvas than before, as we can reach out to writers who can join us online rather than getting on a flight."

(Faizal Khan curated India’s first football films festival with artist Riyas Komu at the 2011 International Film Festival of India, Goa. He was the curator of a football films programme in the Artists Cinema section of the second Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2014.)