No to Plastic: Video of edible cutlery wins over Anand Mahindra, tycoon wants to meet brain behind it

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has come up with an idea that would may reduce the use of plastic in an innovative way across the country.

The business honcho, on Tuesday, shared a video clip circulated on messaging platform WhatsApp showing a substitute of disposable plastic cutlery. In the two minutes and 22 seconds video, a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur showcased his invention of edible cutlery that could replace its ubiquitous plastic counterparts.



#whatsappwonderbox This is certainly an innovative idea & one where India can set an example. It’s what we at @MahindraRise would call a Rise project.I’d love to invest behind it. @hcmariwala Marico foundation seems to support him. Can you put me in touch? pic.twitter.com/ubetJg6ctP

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2018

In the morning, Mahindra posted the clip on his timeline along with a message reading, “#whatsappwonderbox This is certainly an innovative idea & one where India can set an example. It’s what we at @MahindraRise would call a Rise project.”

As per the video, 120 billion disposable plastic cutlery are discarded in India annually. To replace this without compromising the usage of spoons and forks, the entrepreneur developed an edible form in 2011.

According to the maker, the edible cutlery was highly nutritious as they were made up of millets, rice and wheat.

The Mahindra chief called it a “Rice project” and showed interest to invest in it. “I’d love to invest behind it. @hcmariwala Marico foundation seems to support him. Can you put me in touch?” Mahindra mentioned in his tweet.

Mahindra's tweet was flooded with responses; people shared information about the entrepreneur as well as congratulated the industrialist for his decision to invest in it.

One of his followers shared a published article on the innovator. If it is to be believed true, the entrepreneur is Narayana Peesapati, a former scientist at ICRISAT (International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics), Hyderabad. He was inspired to create this alternative to the plastic spoon looking at the sight of plastic cutlery that not only poses environmental hazards, but also contains toxic and carcinogenic substances harmful to the body.