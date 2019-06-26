App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

No shortage of iron ore in country, says Pralhad Joshi

Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in 2018-19 India produced 206.4 MT iron ore while in 2017-18 the output was 200.9 MT.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Stating that there was no shortage of iron ore in the country, the government on June 26 said India produced 206.4 million tonne of iron ore in 2018-19, a rise of 2.7 per cent over previous year.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said in 2018-19 India produced 206.4 MT iron ore while in 2017-18 the output was 200.9 MT.

"There is no shortage of iron ore in the country to meet the current demand/consumption," the minister added. As on date, 20 iron ore blocks -- having a reserve of 583.057 MT -- have been auctioned.

Close

"Additionally, 24 blocks of iron ore ...are being prepared by state governments to be put on auction during 2019-20, which will increase the production of iron ore in the country," he said.

In a separate reply, the minister said a total of 64 mineral blocks of major minerals have been auctioned by states so far.

"The estimated total revenue accruing to the state governments over the lease period of these auctioned mines is Rs 1,85,093 crore which includes an estimated additional auction premium of Rs 1,44,296 crore to state governments," he said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 03:41 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.