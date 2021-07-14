MARKET NEWS

No senior-level resignations, says Axis Bank

AXIS Bank said information is factually incorrect has been done with the intention to damage the reputation of the bank and mislead the stock markets and the public in general.

PTI
July 14, 2021 / 10:57 PM IST
Axis Bank

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday said there was no senior-level resignations, especially of its executive directors Rajesh Dahiya and Charanjit Singh. "In this connection, we would like to state that the said information is factually incorrect and the bank strongly denies the said statement.

"We believe this has been done with the intention to damage the reputation of the bank and mislead the stock markets and the public in general," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing, in response to rumours in social media over resignation of the bank's senior executives. Dahiya is the bank's executive director (corporate centre), while Singh is its chief audit executive, as per the bank's latest annual report.

 
first published: Jul 14, 2021 10:57 pm

