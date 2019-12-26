App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 02:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No salary hike for Honda Motorcycle workers at Manesar plant due to slowdown: Report

The next wage revision for workers at the HMSI plant was due to take place in August 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has decided against revising wages for 1,900 workers its Manesar plant, situated in Gurugram, due to a slowdown in sales and lower revenues, The Indian Express reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The next wage revision was due to take place in August 2018, but the management deferred it due to declining two-wheeler sales and increased marketing expenses, the report said.

“So far since August 2018, the discussions on salary hike were on. However, the company has now indicated that it won’t happen until the second half of next year when the demand is expected to improve,” a union member told the paper.

The previous revision was of Rs 23,300 in August 2015. The next revision would have been Rs 25,000 over the next three years, the report said.

The permanent workers union has so far not decided against a strike or any other agitation path.

A spokesperson for HMSI has told The Indian Express that, while the Manesar plant has the highest monthly cost-to-company (CTC) in the industrial belt, manpower efficiency and productivity in the plant were the lowest among all the company’s plants.

“Manesar plant management started the wages discussion in 2018. Despite overall economic slowdown and production realignment, plant management offered a significant hike with expectation of increased manpower efficiency and discipline. Post this, an average worker’s CTC would cross Rs 1 lakh per month. But unfortunately, some workers are dragging the wage settlement discussion to further their personal agendas, and are instigating labour unrest in the region,” the spokesperson said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Honda

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Recap 2019 | 11 worst intraday losses recorded by Sensex

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.