No revival plan yet for Future Retail, lenders to meet soon

Future Retail Limited (FRL) did not receive any plan for its revival as February 20 was the last date to submit resolution plans.

FRL lenders are expected to meet soon to chart the next course of action, according to a report by the Economic Times.

FRL, in a stock exchange filing on February 27, gave an update on the corporate insolvency process. The last date for submission of resolution plans for FRL was set at a meeting held on November 20.

"On February 20, no resolution plans were received by RP. The matter was put for consideration of the Committee of Creditors in their 10th meeting held on February 21 and again at the 11th meeting held on February 24 (this meeting stands adjourned)," said the company in the filing.

The company said that further course of action shall be decided by the Committee of Creditors.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on July 20 directed initiating CIRP against FRL, admitting a plea filed by the Bank of India.

Section 12 (1) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) mandates a CIRP to be completed within a time frame of 180 days from the date of admission of the application. However, under the request of the RP, the NCLT can extend the duration by another 90 days.