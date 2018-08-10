App
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2018 09:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

No retrenchment after merger of associate banks with SBI: Government

Goyal told the Lok Sabha that there was no retrenchment after the merger of the associate banks and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank with the SBI.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said there was no retrenchment of employees after the merger of five associate banks and the Bhartiya Mahila Bank with the State Bank of India.

SBI had a total of 1,56,964 employees as on March 31 this year. Goyal told the Lok Sabha that there was no retrenchment after the merger of the associate banks and the Bharatiya Mahila Bank with the SBI.

During the Question Hour, he said that 6,950 branches have merged with SBI post amalgamation of banks.

State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala, State Bank of Travancore and State Bank of Hyderabad along with Bharatiya Mahila Bank have been merged with SBI.

The total number of branches, employees and officers of SBI as on March 31, 2017, were 17,170, 1,28,526 and 81,041, respectively. As of March 31, 2018, the count of branches rose to 22,414.

The number of employees and officers increased to 1,56,964 and 1,07,077, respectively, the minister said.
First Published on Aug 10, 2018 09:38 pm

