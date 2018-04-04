No reference from SFIO on ICICI Bank matter, says corp affairs secy

Against the backdrop of controversy over the alleged conflict of interest and quid pro quo involving ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her family members in extending a loan to Videocon Group, reports said the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has sought permission to look into the matter.
It is well within the SFIO's ambit to make a reference about a case but there is no such reference currently with the corporate affairs ministry on the issue involving ICICI Bank and Videocon Group, a senior official said today.
The probe agency comes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry. On whether the matter is being looked at by the SFIO, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said there is no such reference in the ministry and added that the RBI is the regulator that is looking into it.