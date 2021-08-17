MARKET NEWS

No proposal to cut petrol prices in state: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

'There is no such proposal,' Bommai said in response to a question by reporters, about any proposal to cut petrol prices like in Tamil Nadu.

PTI
August 17, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST





Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said there was no proposal before the government to cut petrol prices in the state on the lines of neighboring Tamil Nadu.

'There is no such proposal,' Bommai said in response to a question by reporters, about any proposal to cut petrol prices like in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, presenting his maiden budget to the Assembly on Friday had said that the government has decided to cut tax on petrol by Rs three per litre.

Following this Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka assembly Siddaramaiah had urged Chief Minister Bommai to cut the price of both petrol and diesel in the state.

Responding to a question on reports that COVID negative certificates are being issued in exchange for money at testing camps, the CM said, 'It has come to my notice, I will give directions to officials whether it is in railway stations or bus stands who ever is doing it- to take action against them and stop such things.' He said, those who have been given such negative certificates, will be made to undergo tests once again.

Noting that he is reviewing the work of Higher Education, PWD and Housing departments today, Bommai said accelerating the development of the state is his main objective.

'Infrastructure development will give a push to economic activities, also social and economic life of poor has to get improved, keeping this in mind I have begun my work,' he said pointing out at various programmes announced by him on the Independence Day.

The Chief Secretary has been given directions to ensure speedy implementation of programmes, he said, adding that officials have been asked to function in a way that government's initiatives reach the people in a shortest time.
PTI
Tags: #Basavaraj Bommai #Economy #India #Karnataka #petrol
first published: Aug 17, 2021 12:01 pm



