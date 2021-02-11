MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join the webinar on ‘Analysing debt funds’ on Feb 12, 4pm where experts will discuss short-term debt schemes. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

No processing fee till March 2021, as SBI is providing home loans at 6.8%

Customers availing home loans in SBI approved projects, bank has completely waived the processing fee till March 2021.

Moneycontrol News
February 11, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is providing home loans at interest rates as low as starting at 6.80 percent per annum. State Bank of India (SBI) has reached another landmark by crossing the Rs 5 trillion (5 Lakh crore) mark in its home loan segment maintaining its leadership in the home loan segment intact.

For customers availing home loans in SBI approved projects, the bank has completely waived the processing fee till March 2021.

The bank said it is also working on themes like focused development of the Home Loan business, refined analytics for boosting growth, easing home loan journey for customers, and post disbursal engagement with home loan customers.

34 percent of the market share in the home loan segment is commanded by the SBI. The bank onboards around 1000 home loan customers per day on average.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) till December 2020, the SBI has issued nearly two lakh home loans.  Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has designated SBI as the Central Nodal Agency for processing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) subsidy.

Close

Related stories

"To support the government’s flagship program of ‘Housing for all by 2022’, SBI has been continuously extending home loans under PMAY and has sanctioned 1,94,582 home loans as of December 2020," SBI said in a statement.

The bank further added "SBI is also the only bank designated by MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Development) as the Central Nodal Agency (CNA) for processing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) subsidy. To support Govt’s flagship program of ‘Housing for all by 2022’, SBI has been continuously extending home loans under PMAY and has sanctioned 1,94,582 home loans as of December 2020".

SBI is gearing up to initiate a co-lending model for home loans which will help boost SBI’s footprints in the unorganized sector. With the use of cutting-edge technology, a vast network of branches, dedicated to Central Processing Centers (CPCs) in 215 centers, bank’s digital and lifestyle platform, YONO, and other enablers, SBI has hit Rs. 5 trillion marks in the home loan business, the bank said.

“It is a momentous achievement for State Bank of India. This extraordinary feat is a testament to customers’ continuous trust in the bank. We feel that combining technology with personalized service is the key in the current scenario.

"The bank is also working on various digital initiatives to improve the efficiencies in home loan delivery including a unique integrated platform Retail Loan Management System (RLMS) which will provide an end-to-end digital solution. We are also happy to express that SBI has become the market leader in home loans by adopting a focused approach and acknowledging it as a national priority.

"We have always treated home loans as a growth driver for the nation and not just as mere transactions. We, at SBI, will continue focusing on enhancing customer delight that will in-turn enable the bank to scale newer heights.” Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #SBI #State Bank of India
first published: Feb 11, 2021 09:10 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.