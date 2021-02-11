No processing fee till March 2021, as SBI is providing home loans at 6.8%

live bse live

India's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) is providing home loans at interest rates as low as starting at 6.80 percent per annum. State Bank of India (SBI) has reached another landmark by crossing the Rs 5 trillion (5 Lakh crore) mark in its home loan segment maintaining its leadership in the home loan segment intact.

For customers availing home loans in SBI approved projects, the bank has completely waived the processing fee till March 2021.

The bank said it is also working on themes like focused development of the Home Loan business, refined analytics for boosting growth, easing home loan journey for customers, and post disbursal engagement with home loan customers.

34 percent of the market share in the home loan segment is commanded by the SBI. The bank onboards around 1000 home loan customers per day on average.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) till December 2020, the SBI has issued nearly two lakh home loans. Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has designated SBI as the Central Nodal Agency for processing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) subsidy.

"To support the government’s flagship program of ‘Housing for all by 2022’, SBI has been continuously extending home loans under PMAY and has sanctioned 1,94,582 home loans as of December 2020," SBI said in a statement.

SBI is gearing up to initiate a co-lending model for home loans which will help boost SBI’s footprints in the unorganized sector. With the use of cutting-edge technology, a vast network of branches, dedicated to Central Processing Centers (CPCs) in 215 centers, bank’s digital and lifestyle platform, YONO, and other enablers, SBI has hit Rs. 5 trillion marks in the home loan business, the bank said.

“It is a momentous achievement for State Bank of India. This extraordinary feat is a testament to customers’ continuous trust in the bank. We feel that combining technology with personalized service is the key in the current scenario.

"The bank is also working on various digital initiatives to improve the efficiencies in home loan delivery including a unique integrated platform Retail Loan Management System (RLMS) which will provide an end-to-end digital solution. We are also happy to express that SBI has become the market leader in home loans by adopting a focused approach and acknowledging it as a national priority.

"We have always treated home loans as a growth driver for the nation and not just as mere transactions. We, at SBI, will continue focusing on enhancing customer delight that will in-turn enable the bank to scale newer heights.” Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said.