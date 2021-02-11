MARKET NEWS

No plans to put cash into bitcoins at this stage: Infosys CEO Salil Parekh

Parekh's comments come at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty on the future of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoins in India.

Chandra R Srikanth
February 11, 2021 / 05:51 PM IST
salil_parekh (image courtesy: Infosys)

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh said the software major has no plans to put its cash into bitcoins at this stage, days after Tesla spent $1.5 billion to buy the cryptocurrency, stating that it will also start accepting it as a payment method for its products.

"Today, we have no plans to put any of our cash into bitcoins at this stage. Of course, we'll evaluate in the future, how the world evolves", Parekh said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol. For the quarter ended December 2020, Infosys had over $4.5 billion worth consolidated cash and investments on its books.

He further said that the company's ESG (environmental, social, governance) approach is very robust and very clear, when asked if future investments in Bitcoins will be a conflict, since some critics believe mining the cryptocurrency is very energy-consuming as it needs enormous computing and processing power.

Parekh's comments come at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty on the future of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoins in India. Recently, in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that while an Inter-Ministerial Committee will study the issue and launch a new crypto bill, all private cryptocurrencies, except any virtual currencies issued by the government, will be prohibited in India.

However, many experts believe that a bill banning cryptocurrencies is unlikely. To be sure, the current proposal has not been cleared at the Union cabinet level and will not be tabled in the Parliament till it is cleared, following which it will also be referred to a parliamentary standing committee.

“I think leaders will ask, when no other country has banned cryptocurrencies so far, what justifies India banning it? What makes us different,” said Nischal Shetty, co-founder of crypto exchange WazirX.

Chandra R Srikanth is Editor- Tech, Startups, and New Economy
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman #Infosys #Salil Parekh
first published: Feb 11, 2021 05:51 pm

