No plans to privatise Railways, says the Government

Replying to a discussion pertaining to railway grants demand in the Lok Sabha recently, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that the government has no plans to privatize the Indian Railways, and the "opposition parties' contention in this regard is hypothetical".

The minister also said that a recent "misunderstanding" with regard to recruitment has been resolved. "There is no ban on recruitment, it is ongoing for 1.14 lakh vacancies," he said while responding to various issues raised by MPs during the discussion.

Lok Sabha later approved the demands for grants for the railways with a voice vote. However, during the discussion, several MPs had accused the government of trying to privatise the railways.

"It is only a hypothetical point. The track belongs to railways, stations belong to railways, engines belong to railways, trains belong to railways, signaling systems belong to railways...(there is) no talk of privatisation...no plans to privatise railways," the minister asserted.

Vaishnaw also stressed there was no plan to privatise freight corridors either. The railways will continue to fulfill social obligations, he further said, adding that Rs 60,000 crore subsidy is provided on passenger fares.

He further said if the social obligation is taken out, the operating ratio, a key parameter to gauge the performance of an entity - of the Indian Railways will be about 85 percent.

“Today the railways ferries about 800 crore passengers in a year and 1,400 million tonnes of cargo on it. The Budget this year has estimated revenue of about Rs 2 lakh crore and a capital investment of about Rs 2.45 lakh crore. During 2009-14, only 1,520 km of new tracks, doubling, tripling, multi-tracking was done annually. This pace was doubled to 2,531 km per ye-ar during 2014-19. This year we have taken a target of 3,000 km and are

changing the systems for that", he stated.

The minister indicated that the railways have increased their share in cargo for the first time in 70 years. According to official estimates, during 2014-21, development over 17,720 km, which included 3,681 km of new lines, 4,871 km of gauge conversion, and 9,168km of doubling was commissioned.

Replying to issues related to the proposed bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, he said 99.7 percent of the land acquisition in the Gujarat segment has been completed, and 750 pillars have been constructed.

The work on the bullet train project is progressing at a rate of 8 km per month, which will be increased to 10 km a month. "Who says bullet trains cannot run on Indian land," he said while questioning the contention of the TMC.

As for railway projects in West Bengal, Vaishnaw highlighted a lack of cooperation from the state government.

Additionally, he also mentioned that efforts are being made to upgrade the speed of Vande Bharat trains to 200 km per hour from the current 160 km an hour. He said 400 such trains will be introduced in the coming years, with the railways working to increase the availability of wagons which will improve the logistical cost for all sectors, including MSMEs and agriculture.

The minister also hit out at the opposition for picking holes in the functioning of his ministry, saying Indian Railways was reeling under "policy paralysis" during the UPA regime but it was put back on track after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

He also slammed the opposition members for calling the government's proposals merely propaganda and fanciful dreams, highlighting his ministry's various achievements, including those related to the electrification of railways and freight corridors.