No plans to import wheat from Russia via diplomatic means: Food secretary Sanjeev Chopra

India has no plans to import Russian wheat via diplomatic means, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on August 22.

India is not considering imposing any restrictions on the exports of non-basmati parboiled rice, he further added.

Last month, India imposed a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

Currently, there are no restrictions on the exports of parboiled rice, which constitutes nearly a third of India's total rice exports.

Last week government sources told news agency Reuters that India is in talks with Russia to import wheat at a discount to surging global prices in a rare move to boost supplies and curb food inflation ahead of state and national elections next year.

Wheat stocks at government warehouses were at 28.3 million metric tons on Aug. 1, 20% below the 10-year average.

With inputs from agencies