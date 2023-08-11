No plan to reopen application window for PLI auto: Govt

Govt has published a SoP for the PLI auto scheme (Representative image)

There is no plan to reopen the application window for companies under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar said that the ministry is implementing two PLI schemes – automobile and auto components, and advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage.

"In PLI auto, there is no plan to reopen the application window. As regards PLI ACC, a total (of) 50 GWh ACC manufacturing was allocated to four successful bidders in March 2022 through RFP/ bidding process," he said.

Subsequently, one of the awardee bidders was disqualified for violation of the terms and conditions of the RFP/ bid document and 20 GWh ACC capacity became spare.

After that, the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) recommended to re-allocate the 20 GWh ACC capacity through fresh bidding.

The ministry has published a SoP (standard operating procedure) for the PLI auto scheme to process the claims for incentives under the scheme.