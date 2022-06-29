English
    No order banning entry of diesel trucks in Delhi, says CTI chairman

    On conveying the concerns that entry of diesel trucks is going to be banned in Delhi from October 1, Gahlot assures Goyal that the decision will be taken only after a discussion

    PTI
    June 29, 2022 / 08:42 PM IST

    The Delhi government has not issued any order on banning the entry of diesel trucks in the state from October 1, said Chairman of Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) Brijesh Goyal, after his meeting with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.

    Goyal met Gahlot here on June 29 and informed him that a decision on the ban will be taken only after discussion. Goyal gave a letter to the transport minister on behalf of the Delhi traders and conveyed their concern.

    The minister assured that the government will take care of the interests of the traders on this issue, Goyal said.

    "The minister said that such a proposal had come up for discussion but no such official order has been issued, and the government will fully take care of the interests of the traders, factory owners, transporters of Delhi before taking any decision,” he said.

    The CTI chairman said he told Gahlot that about 10 lakh traders, factory owners and transporters of Delhi are worried as some media reports suggested that the entry of diesel trucks is going to be banned in Delhi from October 1.

    "October and November months witness peak business owing to Diwali and other festivals. Apart from this, the season of weddings also starts in November, due to which businessmen as well as general public will be left inconvenienced due to the ban,” Goyal said.

    More than 100 business associations, industry associations and transport associations of Delhi have contacted CTI to express their concern on the matter, he said.

    Officials had said that the government was likely to ban the entry of medium and heavy diesel vehicles from October to February, in a bid to curb air pollution in the national capital.
    Tags: #Brijesh Goyal #Delhi #diesel #Kailash Gahlot #trade #transport
    first published: Jun 29, 2022 08:29 pm
