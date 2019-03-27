No opinion yet on L&T open offer, says Mindtree independent directors committee chief

A committee of independent directors at Mindtree is still studying the open offer by L&T for 31 percent of its shares and is yet to form an opinion, a senior official told Moneycontrol.

“This Committee will discharge the legal obligations placed on the Independent Directors under the prevailing regulations with respect to providing reasoned recommendations on the offer,” said Apurva Purohit, Chairperson of the committee, in reply to queries from Moneycontrol.

The open offer begins on May 14 and the committee is expected to come up with an opinion by May 10.

Engineering behemoth L&T is looking to increase its stake in Mindtree to 66.32 percent through an open market purchase of 15 percent and open offer for 31 percent. It has already signed a deal to buy 20.32 percent stake held by Coffee Day Enterprises' VG Siddhartha.

In the board meeting on March 26, the Mindtree board decided not to go ahead with a buyback of shares. The company constituted a committee of four independent directors to advise shareholders on the open offer. The committee is led by Apurva Purohit and the other members are Akshaya Bhargava, Bijou Kurien and Milind Sarwate.

The committee will deliberate on the open offer using the advice of an independent legal counsel and financial advisors who will be appointed shortly to assist the IDC, she added.

Purohit said, “The matter is currently under evaluation and no opinion has been formed by the Independent Directors thus far. Any reports suggesting otherwise are incorrect and baseless. The written reasoned recommendations on the open offer shall be provided within the timeline and as per the guidelines laid down by SEBI.”

Search for investors

That leaves the company with a little over a month, by which time the founders have to find a suitable investor. According to an analyst, finding an investor at this stage is a challenge given Mindtree founders have already held a few rounds of unsuccessful talks with investors.

One key reason for the failed talks is that Mindtree founders want an investor like Siddhartha, who rarely interfered with the decision-making process. However, other investors seek a more proactive role. These investors include Baring PE Asia, KKR & Co and Chrys Capital.

According to an Economic Times article, Baring made clear it was looking for board seats, management information system (MIS) statements, affirmative rights and a proactive role, similar to KKR’s demands. “Private equity can’t be like Siddhartha,” a source quoted in the article. “We can be friendly, but we too have investors to answer to and they seek a particular IRR (internal rate of return) on our investments.”

With Baring, Mindtree also wanted to know if an investor would want to merge the company with Hexaware. Despite assurances that both would be run independently, the Mindtree team wasn’t too flexible on the Baring demands at that point, the ET report said.

Another investor coming in would have similar demands. It does not leave Mindtree promoters with 13.32 percent stake and unwilling to compromise with a lot of options.