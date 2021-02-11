No official data on MSMEs shut due to COVID-19 pandemic: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

In a written response to a Parliamentary question, Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari said that there is no government data on the number of MSMEs that have shut permanently or temporarily due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The figures of the real GDP in India during the first quarter of 2020-21 indicate that economic activity contracted due to the strict lockdown measures imposed by the Government. This contraction has also had impact on the MSME Sector. However, as MSMEs are there in both formal and informal sector, data regarding temporary or permanent closure of the units are not maintained by the Government of India in Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME),” the response noted.

This comes even as the MSME sector was touted to be the worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. The sector has been facing a massive liquidity and supply crunch, shortage of labour and non-payment of dues.

Citing industry data, FISME (Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises) Secretary General Anil Bhardwaj said: “As per the economic census, there are about 63 million self-employed persons in India whereas on the Udyam portal, only 2 million MSMEs are registered. There is a wedge of 61 million MSMEs since a lot of people don't want to get engaged into tax and other compliance issues that come with registration. With such a massive gap, obviously it is difficult to know how many might have closed down.”

Many segments of MSMEs had faced a drop in profit of over 50-75 percent during the lockdown, but most had not shut down completely, he noted.

Bhardwaj added: “No government can have 100 percent data on the sector and that is why there are several channels in democracy for a government to get feedback and assess the health of the sector. Policies are drafted based on the inputs that the government receives and an approximate estimation. But again, there are schemes that the government can plan properly only when it has the relevant data.”

Udyam Registration was launched on July 1, 2020. It is an online portal to ease registration of MSMEs.

Ashok Saigal, Co-Chairman at CII’s (Confederation of Indian Industry) National MSME Council and MD of Frontier Technologies, a small-scale manufacturing company, said: “If the government can put in place a mechanism that links GSTN with Udyam registration, it could help identify the real activity level in the MSME sector. A mechanism for audit and verification would lead to inspector raj.”

According to Saigal, the situation in the MSME space isn’t as dire as is being projected.

“Both the manufacturing and retail side of MSMEs are doing okay. In fact, it is the hospitality, media and entertainment space that has been badly hit because of Covid-19, facing complete shutdowns in business,” he added.

Virendra Nagpal, Delhi President, Laghu Udyog Bharati, (LUB) said: “The government does not have data on MSMEs that have shut down because hardly any MSMEs have closed. During the forced lockdown, the units faced the hiccup of temporary closure, but things are back to normal now. Laghu Udyog Bharati is a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated union of small and medium enterprises.

Nagpal added that LUB, along with the regional Development Institutes, has been trying to engage MSMEs across the country to register on the Udyam portal but most don't as they fear an inspector raj.